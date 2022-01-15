Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Short Interest Up 1,092.9% in December

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a growth of 1,092.9% from the December 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,949 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 63,361 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 639,251 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 186,125 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,118 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

BIF traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.87. 153,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,135. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.64. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Boulder Growth & Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Company Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

