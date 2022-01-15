Short Interest in ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) Rises By 1,360.0%

ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 1,360.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 528,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ReoStar Energy stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.07. 38,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,309. ReoStar Energy has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.

About ReoStar Energy

ReoStar Energy Corp. engages in the real estate business. It offers house flipping services and real estate investment trust. The company was founded by M. O. Rife III on November 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

