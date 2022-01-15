Short Interest in ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) Rises By 1,360.0%

ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 1,360.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 528,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of ReoStar Energy stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.07. 38,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,309. ReoStar Energy has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.
About ReoStar Energy
