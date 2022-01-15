Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Short Interest Up 1,032.6% in December

Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, an increase of 1,032.6% from the December 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Grassi Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 299.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 24,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 134,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 71,095 shares in the last quarter.

JOET stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.02. The company had a trading volume of 51,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,999. Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $33.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.05.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%.

