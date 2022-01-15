First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Short Interest Up 950.0% in December

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 950.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.48. The company had a trading volume of 59,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,275. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $73.40 and a 12-month high of $93.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.04 and its 200-day moving average is $88.98.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.
