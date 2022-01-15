First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Short Interest Up 950.0% in December

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 950.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.48. The company had a trading volume of 59,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,275. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $73.40 and a 12-month high of $93.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.04 and its 200-day moving average is $88.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FEX. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 101,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 373,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

