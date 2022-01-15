MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Short Interest Update

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the December 15th total of 233,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MorphoSys by 23,165.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,896,000 after acquiring an additional 770,491 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter valued at $704,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in MorphoSys by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 138,433 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in MorphoSys by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in MorphoSys by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,177 shares during the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MOR traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.48. 179,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,892. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average is $12.20. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.00.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.37). MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 91.31% and a negative return on equity of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $48.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MorphoSys will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

MOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.07.

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

