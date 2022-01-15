Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Short Interest Up 123.9% in December

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 830,800 shares, a growth of 123.9% from the December 15th total of 371,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KXIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kaixin Auto during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Kaixin Auto by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 94,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 74,466 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kaixin Auto by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Kaixin Auto by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 61,657 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kaixin Auto by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 37,451 shares during the period. 0.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kaixin Auto stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,318. Kaixin Auto has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $5.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.19.

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a holding company, whose subsidiaries operate as used car dealers. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

