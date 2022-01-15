Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, an increase of 265.7% from the December 15th total of 680,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Currently, 9.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
In other Matrix Service news, Director John D. Chandler purchased 7,000 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $47,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John R. Hewitt acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Matrix Service by 48.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Matrix Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Matrix Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Matrix Service in the second quarter worth about $137,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.38). Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $168.09 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Matrix Service will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Matrix Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
About Matrix Service
Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.
