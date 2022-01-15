Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, an increase of 265.7% from the December 15th total of 680,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Currently, 9.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Matrix Service news, Director John D. Chandler purchased 7,000 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $47,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John R. Hewitt acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Matrix Service by 48.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Matrix Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Matrix Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Matrix Service in the second quarter worth about $137,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTRX stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $8.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,724. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91. Matrix Service has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $16.32. The firm has a market cap of $217.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.62.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.38). Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $168.09 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Matrix Service will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Matrix Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.