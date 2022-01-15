Tristel (LON:TSTL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $549.48

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 549.48 ($7.46) and traded as low as GBX 406.11 ($5.51). Tristel shares last traded at GBX 412.50 ($5.60), with a volume of 14,455 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The company has a market cap of £191.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 452.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 548.46.

In other Tristel news, insider Paul Christopher Swinney bought 3,000 shares of Tristel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 482 ($6.54) per share, for a total transaction of £14,460 ($19,628.07). Also, insider Caroline Stephens acquired 1,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 490 ($6.65) per share, for a total transaction of £9,657.90 ($13,109.68). Insiders acquired 12,638 shares of company stock worth $6,191,621 in the last three months.

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products under the Tristel brand; surface cleaning and disinfection products used in areas, such as hospitals, rescue vehicles, care homes, hospices, dentists, and GP surgeries under the Cache brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

