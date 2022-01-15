XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $141.17

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 141.17 ($1.92) and traded as low as GBX 139.50 ($1.89). XPS Pensions Group shares last traded at GBX 140.50 ($1.91), with a volume of 9,297 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XPS shares. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 191 ($2.59) price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.85) target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.77. The stock has a market cap of £291.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 139.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 141.20.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.72%.

About XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS)

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

