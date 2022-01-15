SDI Group (LON:SDI) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $198.78

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 198.78 ($2.70) and traded as high as GBX 204 ($2.77). SDI Group shares last traded at GBX 198 ($2.69), with a volume of 144,712 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £193.81 million and a P/E ratio of 31.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 198.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 192.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41.

SDI Group Company Profile (LON:SDI)

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sensitive cameras for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation Opus Instruments brand name; and cameras that have applications in astronomy, life sciences, and flat panel inspection under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for SDI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.