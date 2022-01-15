Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $490.85

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 490.85 ($6.66) and traded as high as GBX 526.68 ($7.15). Royal Mail shares last traded at GBX 526.20 ($7.14), with a volume of 2,275,612 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RMG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.82) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.48) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.48) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.55) to GBX 768 ($10.42) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 763 ($10.36) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 711.64 ($9.66).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 492.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 496.87. The firm has a market cap of £4.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a GBX 6.70 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.11%.

About Royal Mail (LON:RMG)

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

