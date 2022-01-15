Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $490.85

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 490.85 ($6.66) and traded as high as GBX 526.68 ($7.15). Royal Mail shares last traded at GBX 526.20 ($7.14), with a volume of 2,275,612 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RMG shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.82) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.55) to GBX 768 ($10.42) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 550 ($7.47) to GBX 640 ($8.69) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.60) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.48) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 711.64 ($9.66).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 492.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 496.87. The firm has a market cap of £4.95 billion and a PE ratio of 5.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.11%.

About Royal Mail (LON:RMG)

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

