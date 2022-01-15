D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $30,000 Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 97.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,398 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,746,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,386 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,474.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,160,000 after purchasing an additional 589,618 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Fortinet by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,187,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,894,000 after buying an additional 585,980 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,599,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Fortinet by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,864,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,158,762,000 after buying an additional 397,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total value of $801,531.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,863 shares of company stock worth $6,257,004. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $312.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a PE ratio of 94.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.63 and a 1-year high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The company had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTNT. Mizuho boosted their target price on Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $434.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.05.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.