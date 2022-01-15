D Orazio & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 547 Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4,925.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.71.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $578,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $116,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 43,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,774. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALLY opened at $52.64 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.33 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.15%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

