Scala Price Reaches $0.0001 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Scala has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $12,264.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Scala has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00063205 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00077693 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,357.63 or 0.07749534 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,282.50 or 0.99897583 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008476 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00069297 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

