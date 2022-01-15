C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

CCCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

C4 Therapeutics stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.54. 411,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a current ratio of 8.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.89 and a 200 day moving average of $39.91. C4 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $51.21.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a negative net margin of 265.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $30,283.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 317.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.