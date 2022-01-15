Brokerages Expect Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.10). Leslie’s posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Leslie’s.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LESL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.07. 1,615,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,446. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $32.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.89.

In other news, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $520,729.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $275,912,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 163.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 234.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

See Also: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leslie’s (LESL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.