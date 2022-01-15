IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 720 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,782 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $4,052,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,687 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,163,000 after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 382,425 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, New Street Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.00.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $167.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.59. The company has a market cap of $148.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.07 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.