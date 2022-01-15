854 Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Purchased by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Kroger by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,856,000 after buying an additional 74,814 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,742,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth about $618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Kroger stock opened at $49.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.80. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $50.15.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

