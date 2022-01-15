854 Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Bought by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,544,000 after buying an additional 2,005,835 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in shares of Kroger by 21.0% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,094,000 after buying an additional 10,727,614 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kroger by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,374,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,422,000 after buying an additional 982,937 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 3.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,731,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,296,000 after buying an additional 557,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,427,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,065,000 after buying an additional 269,543 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KR. Guggenheim raised their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

NYSE KR opened at $49.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.37.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.