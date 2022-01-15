Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 2,253 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,607,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,158,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,474 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 26,061,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,909,786,000 after purchasing an additional 238,731 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,779,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,775,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,507 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,692,478,000 after buying an additional 1,667,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,212,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,467,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,583 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $140.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $729.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $107.58 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSM. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.76.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

