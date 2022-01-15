O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 70.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 108,931 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.07% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $28,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total value of $4,875,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Edward Jones lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.44.

Shares of ORLY opened at $678.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $710.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $668.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $628.24.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

