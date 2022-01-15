Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

In other Trimble news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $330,461.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $237,303.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,484 shares of company stock worth $1,700,120 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $75.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.54. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $96.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.53 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.