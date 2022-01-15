ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ObsEva’s earnings. ObsEva posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ObsEva will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.03) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ObsEva.

Get ObsEva alerts:

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OBSV shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a report on Friday, September 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of ObsEva from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ObsEva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

OBSV stock opened at $1.92 on Monday. ObsEva has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in ObsEva by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 151,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in ObsEva during the second quarter worth $32,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the second quarter valued at $66,000. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ObsEva (OBSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.