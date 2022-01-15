ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) will report ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ObsEva’s earnings. ObsEva reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ObsEva will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.03) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ObsEva.

Get ObsEva alerts:

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.23.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ObsEva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of ObsEva from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of OBSV stock opened at $1.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. ObsEva has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $5.55. The firm has a market cap of $149.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in ObsEva during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ObsEva during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ObsEva during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ObsEva during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ObsEva during the third quarter worth about $100,000. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ObsEva (OBSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.