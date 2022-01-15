Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $18,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 396.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 362,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,510,000 after purchasing an additional 289,929 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 19,407.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 199,894 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,431,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,356,000 after purchasing an additional 149,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,412,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,755,000 after purchasing an additional 67,531 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $206.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $153.67 and a 1-year high of $223.14.

DEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Societe Generale raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.50.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.