Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Has $73.62 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 335,695 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,008 shares during the period. FedEx comprises about 1.3% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of FedEx worth $73,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in FedEx by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.64.

FDX opened at $256.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.83. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $216.34 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a market cap of $67.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

