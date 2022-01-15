Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Has $221.60 Million Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,456,244 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 109,480 shares during the period. Franklin Resources accounts for about 4.0% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $221,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BEN. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Tobam bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. 43.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $778,341.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BEN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

BEN opened at $35.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.26. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.49%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

