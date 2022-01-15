J Arnold Wealth Management Co Has $253,000 Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co reduced its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 73.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,468,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291,447 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,998,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,833,000 after acquiring an additional 318,526 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,781,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,674,000 after acquiring an additional 129,061 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,098,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,534,000 after buying an additional 149,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,788,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,186,000 after buying an additional 250,109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $14.29 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average of $14.14.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

