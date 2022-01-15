OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Reduces Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A cut its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TROW. BMO Capital Markets upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $174.97 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.20 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

