Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Position Lessened by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,077,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,150 shares during the period. Change Healthcare accounts for approximately 7.2% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 6.12% of Change Healthcare worth $399,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Change Healthcare by 4,428.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Change Healthcare by 39,146.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Change Healthcare news, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of Change Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $189,096.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of Change Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $94,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

CHNG opened at $20.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Change Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $24.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.20, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.49.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $826.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

