SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.89. SIFCO Industries shares last traded at $6.89, with a volume of 3,225 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of SIFCO Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get SIFCO Industries alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SIFCO Industries stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of SIFCO Industries worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

About SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF)

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.