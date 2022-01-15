Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,779.17

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,779.17 ($37.72) and traded as high as GBX 2,852 ($38.71). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,851 ($38.70), with a volume of 716,247 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Severn Trent from GBX 2,600 ($35.29) to GBX 2,675 ($36.31) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Severn Trent from GBX 2,900 ($39.36) to GBX 3,100 ($42.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.24 billion and a PE ratio of -100.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.29, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,880.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,779.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a GBX 40.86 ($0.55) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.48%. Severn Trent’s payout ratio is -3.54%.

Severn Trent Company Profile (LON:SVT)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

