4NEW Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 15th. In the last week, 4NEW has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. 4NEW has a total market capitalization of $67,798.15 and approximately $346.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 4NEW coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00059348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006695 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About 4NEW

4NEW is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

Buying and Selling 4NEW

