HC Wainwright Lowers Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Price Target to $7.25

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HL. Zacks Investment Research cut Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

Shares of HL stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.88. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.21). Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 162.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

