HC Wainwright Lowers Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Price Target to $7.25

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.72% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HL. Zacks Investment Research cut Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.60.
Shares of HL stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.88. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.00.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 162.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.
About Hecla Mining
Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.
Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.