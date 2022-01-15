KBC Group NV Has $28.53 Million Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 842.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 52,638 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $28,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $601,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 12.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 9,870.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 65.0% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 5,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at $442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total transaction of $13,688,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total value of $252,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $14,288,528 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $390.11 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $311.03 and a 1 year high of $543.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $474.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $483.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $257.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

TECH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.00.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

