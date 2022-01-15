KBC Group NV Sells 9,169 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,451 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,169 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $33,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 352.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 53,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,220,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 100,310 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,074,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

COST stock opened at $502.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $571.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $539.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $479.29.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $546.97.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

