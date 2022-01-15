Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,309 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.12% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $31,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 29.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 362,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,683,000 after buying an additional 81,900 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 43.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 793,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,900,000 after buying an additional 238,789 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $91.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.03. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $70.15 and a 12 month high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,190.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $2,250,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,255 shares of company stock worth $15,633,956 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

