KBC Group NV Sells 4,933 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,933 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.21% of Domino’s Pizza worth $36,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at $191,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DPZ opened at $473.04 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $567.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $525.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $507.03.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DPZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $509.00 to $501.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $625.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.92.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

