OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Sells 960 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 2.2% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.4% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 168,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,230,000 after buying an additional 125,600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 278,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,860,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.6% during the third quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 50,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,501,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 5.3% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 94,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $83.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.54 and a 200 day moving average of $83.64. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

