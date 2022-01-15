Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for approximately 2.0% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $108.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.48. The company has a market cap of $145.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.57.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

