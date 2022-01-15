American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.04.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMH. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 356,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.75. 2,738,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,140. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $339.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.