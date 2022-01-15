Short Interest in Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Declines By 56.3%

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of EBCOY stock traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $27.36. The company had a trading volume of 682 shares, compared to its average volume of 669. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.36. Ebara has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $29.85.

Get Ebara alerts:

Separately, Citigroup raised Ebara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Ebara Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Fluid Machinery and Systems, Environmental Plants, Precision Machinery, and Others. The Fluid Machinery and Systems segment deals with the manufacture, sale, and maintenance of pumps, compressors, turbines, cooling machines, and blowers.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Ebara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.