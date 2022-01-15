AGF Investments Inc. Sells 67,200 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,930 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 67,200 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $27,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 5.1% in the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.0% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 41.7% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,981 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 13,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $87.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.55. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market cap of $234.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

