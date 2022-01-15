NTV Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.14.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $68.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $68.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.35. The firm has a market cap of $95.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

