$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) to report $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alteryx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.03. Alteryx reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.37 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on AYX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.10.

AYX stock opened at $58.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 0.65. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $54.88 and a 12 month high of $140.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.26 and its 200 day moving average is $71.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $186,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $540,275 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,399,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,776,000 after buying an additional 933,897 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Alteryx by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,778,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,040,000 after purchasing an additional 894,582 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,750,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alteryx by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,386,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,313,000 after purchasing an additional 501,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Alteryx by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 320,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

