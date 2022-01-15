Zacks: Brokerages Expect MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MediaAlpha.
MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $152.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.06 million.
Shares of NYSE:MAX opened at $15.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average is $22.91. MediaAlpha has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $70.33.
In other news, insider Keith Cramer sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $80,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Yi sold 86,182 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $1,342,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,332 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,412 over the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MediaAlpha by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 234,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after buying an additional 157,957 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 81,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 3rd quarter worth $1,816,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.
MediaAlpha Company Profile
MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.
