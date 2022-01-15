AGF Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 12.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,017,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 114,559 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $57,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.7% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 22,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.10.

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $59.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.79. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $62.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.58%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

