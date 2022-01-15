Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Acquired by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 438 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 510 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Wix.com from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Wix.com from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.37.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $138.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $133.00 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.38.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 67.18% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

