Pier Capital LLC Invests $4.96 Million in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 276,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,647,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,393,000 after purchasing an additional 254,335 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,262,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,063,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $765,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,762,000. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.26.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVXL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

